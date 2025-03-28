Holiday Inn Express Pell City And Jacobs Real Estate Advisors Celebrates Grand Reopening After Full Scale Renovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The renovation comes after, who initially purchased both the Holiday Inn and the neighboring Hampton Inn in 2014, have seen firsthand the growth and transformation of Pell City. Over the years, Jacobs Real Estate Advisors has expanded their footprint in the area, acquiring several retail properties. They are excited to continue their investment in Pell City's ongoing development. Jacobs stated, "Pell City has become one of our favorite communities to develop. This is an amazing community and to be part of the development and growth of is so wonderful."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a special moment, led by Mrs. Sandra Barber, a respected and beloved figure in the Pell City community. "I have nine children and six great grandchildren, I hope to make it to one-hundred-years old, but knowing that they have a wonderful area here for the future is so important to me. I trust Sholom Jacobs and what he continues to bring to Pell City is truly exciting."

The event was also attended by Councilman, Jay Jenkins, esteemed members of the Chamber of Commerce, local business owners, and city officials, all gathered to celebrate the hotel's transformation. Their attendance underscored the strong community support and collaborative efforts driving Pell City's ongoing success.

With its recent renovations and commitment to excellence, the Holiday Inn Express continues to elevate the standard of hospitality in Pell City. Adding to its achievements, the hotel recently received the prestigious Triumph Four Award from IHG excelling in top guest service and other key performance criteria. As Jacobs Real Estate Advisors celebrates this milestone, they are already setting their sights on their next project-the renovation of the Hampton Inn right next door-further solidifying their investment in the growth and future of Pell City.

