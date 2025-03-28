PRG Welcomes Carl Vogel

Carl Vogel to become Interim CEO focused on accelerating growth

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG (Production Resource Group), the world's leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, today announced that Richard Porter is stepping down from his role as CEO, effective immediately. Carl Vogel, who joined the PRG Board as Lead Director in October of 2024, will expand his role and become Interim CEO.

Carl will focus on accelerating PRG's growth through strategic initiatives, potential joint ventures, complementary go-to-market strategies, operational enhancements, and improved customer support.

"We are excited to welcome Carl to the team, as he's brought valuable insights and leadership to PRG as a board member over the last six months. Carl has a strong track record of driving profitable growth across global businesses, and he's well positioned to execute a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating growth and expanding our customer base," said Lauren Krueger, Managing Director of KKR, on behalf of the PRG Board of Directors.

Jere Harris, Executive Chairman, Chief Creative Officer and founder of PRG, said, "As we enter this new chapter, PRG remains focused, powered by a world-class team devoted to innovation and unmatched customer service. I look forward to partnering closely with Carl to advance our goals and ensure a seamless transition. We are fully aligned in PRG's mission, vision and core values-dedicated to our customers, employees and stakeholders. Our entire organization is committed to delivering exceptional value and continuing to shape PRG's future."

Carl is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of senior leadership experience including as Chief Executive Officer of Charter Communications, Vice Chairman/President of Dish Network, and Chairman of the Board at FanDuel. Carl has served on the PRG board for the last six months and is an industry advisor to KKR.

ABOUT PRG

PRG realizes the ideas and vision of creators, producers, designers, performers, and business leaders, working in every form of entertainment and experience. It is the leading solutions provider in the production space, leveraging deep expertise and unsurpassed technology to power events of every scale and, with 37 offices in 29 countries, deliver in every corner of the globe. Capabilities span broadcasting, camera, audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenic and automation, digital services, virtual production, and labor. With over 250 patents and trademarks, PRG innovations have won awards and transformed the entertainment industry. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE PRG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED