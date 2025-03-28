Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF Announces Year End Results

The Fund is a mutual fund investment trust that seeks to provide unitholders with (a) monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital preservation through exposure to a portfolio consisting primarily preferred shares offered by Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange. The Fund may also seek to acquire preferred shares of split share corporations in their initial public or follow on offerings. The Fund may also hold Class A shares of Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange at the discretion of the Manager.

The Fund may also write call and put options on a portion of its portfolio, from time to time, to seek to generate investment returns and, in the case of put options, acquire securities at predetermined prices in a manner that reduces acquisition costs. The Fund seeks to achieve a 10.0 percent yield, with additional capital growth potential beyond such yield target.

The Fund's investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SPFD.