Condado Tacos Celebrates National Burrito Day For The First Time With Half-Off Burritos And Free Delivery Perks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After years of dominating the taco game, Condado officially launched burritos in 2025-and now it's time to show them off. Whether you build your own from our voluminous options or choose one of our craveable creations, this deal is too good to pass up.

Guests can explore three signature burritos that are already earning fan-favorite status:

Easy Pleasy : Flour soft tortillas layered with queso blanco, then stuffed with roasted chicken, seasoned rice + black beans, shredded romaine lettuce, corn salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado ranch, and fresh chopped cilantro.

Carne Asada : Flour soft tortillas layered with smoked cheddar queso, then stuffed with carne asada, seasoned rice + black beans, fajita peppers + onions, Middlefield smoked cheddar, and southwest crema.

Chicken Bacon Ranch (limited time) : Your favorite taco's favorite burrito! Warm flour tortillas layered with smoked cheddar queso, then stuffed with roasted chicken, crispy smoked bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, Middlefield smoked cheddar, crunchy tortilla strips, and a drizzle of creamy avocado ranch sauce.

Prefer to go custom? You can build your own burrito with your pick of 10 proteins, over 20 toppings, and six signature sauces. Condado's burritos are made with high-quality, fresh ingredients and include plenty of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options-so everyone can join the party.

But wait, there's more: Loyalty members get an extra bonus- FREE delivery on all orders over $30 through the app or website. (Sorry, third-party apps-this one's just for the fans.)

"This is our first time celebrating National Burrito Day, and we're coming in hot," said Sara Kear, CMO of Condado Tacos. "Whether you go for one of our signature double-shell burritos or build your own from our 20+ toppings and premium ingredients-including plant-based options-we've got something for everyone."

Join the party on April 3 and let Condado roll one up just for you. For more information or to place an order, visit or download the Condado app.

Media Contact: Sara Kear at [email protected]

SOURCE Condado Tacos