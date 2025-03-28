APIKUR Objects To The Ministry Of Oil's Actions

Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Designated International Oil Companies (IOCs), along with the Kurdistan Regional Government, have been negotiating in good faith with the Government of Iraq (GOI), including directly with Prime Minister Sudani's office, to reach a resolution to resume exports through the Iraqi-Türkiye pipeline in accordance with our legal agreements and the Iraqi budget law.We understand today the Ministry of Oil has demonstrated it is unwilling to negotiate a solution that honors IOCs contract sanctity and is attempting to establish a process to unilaterally alter the economic framework of legal and valid contracts between the KRG and IOCs.These actions by the Ministry of Oil are not acceptable, and the member companies of APIKUR will not resume exports until there is commitment from the GOI to honor our contracts including payment surety for past and future exports.###For more information, visitFind APIKUR on Social Media:About Us:APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the KRI as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders, whether in the KRI or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices.

