DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2024 RESULTS
|
Capital Budget and Liquidity
The Company's Board of Directors approved a capital budget of $6 million for 2025 allowing us the flexibility to purchase new single node channels if warranted by the expected level of seismic activity in the market.
Cash at December 31, 2024 was $1.4 million and we had positive working capital of $4.6 million.
About Dawson
Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as our net income (loss), before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense or benefit, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization and (iv) other unusual or non-recurring charges, such as severance expenses. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure to assess:
-
the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;
its operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate Adjusted EBITDA in a similar manner; and
the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.
The Company also understands that such data are used by investors to assess the Company's performance. However, the term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of operating income or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA to its net loss is presented in the table following the text of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and which provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company's actual results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's status as a controlled public company, which exempts the Company from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for the Company's shares, which could result in the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq and the Company no longer being required to make filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"); the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting impact on demand for oil and gas; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees and remote work arrangements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; disruptions in the global economy, including export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments in Ukraine and related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the SEC. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on March 22, 2024. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
13,752
|
|
$
|
18,558
|
|
$
|
53,479
|
|
$
|
61,447
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
5,700
|
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
35,399
|
|
|
15,637
|
|
|
24,258
|
|
|
74,154
|
|
|
96,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
10,634
|
|
|
14,395
|
|
|
42,346
|
|
|
51,508
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
5,450
|
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
35,149
|
Operating expenses
|
|
12,519
|
|
|
19,845
|
|
|
63,021
|
|
|
86,657
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
9,460
|
|
|
12,559
|
Severance expense
|
|
400
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
2,208
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
1,665
|
|
|
5,736
|
|
|
8,492
|
|
|
16,471
|
|
|
26,475
|
|
|
78,703
|
|
|
109,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(834)
|
|
|
(2,217)
|
|
|
(4,549)
|
|
|
(13,070)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
18
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
576
|
Interest expense
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
|
(103)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
24
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
354
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
(831)
|
|
|
(2,106)
|
|
|
(4,112)
|
|
|
(12,243)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
29
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(802)
|
|
|
(2,106)
|
|
|
(4,119)
|
|
|
(12,147)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized (loss) income on foreign exchange rate translation
|
|
(330)
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
(571)
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(1,132)
|
|
$
|
(1,970)
|
|
$
|
(4,690)
|
|
$
|
(11,986)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share of common stock
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
$
|
(0.45)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share of common stock
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
$
|
(0.45)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding
|
|
30,983,437
|
|
|
30,812,329
|
|
|
30,879,855
|
|
|
26,752,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding -
assuming dilution
|
|
30,983,437
|
|
|
30,812,329
|
|
|
30,879,855
|
|
|
26,752,055
|
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,385
|
|
$
|
10,772
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,000
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
265
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at December 31, 2024 and 2023
|
|
|
9,970
|
|
|
12,735
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
3,186
|
|
|
8,654
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
14,541
|
|
|
37,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
238,064
|
|
|
241,955
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(225,085)
|
|
|
(225,447)
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
12,979
|
|
|
16,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
3,002
|
|
|
3,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
30,870
|
|
$
|
57,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
$
|
3,883
|
Accrued liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll costs and other taxes
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
|
3,415
|
Other
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
709
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
|
11,829
|
Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
1,380
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
1,202
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
9,930
|
|
|
22,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
1,289
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
|
2,363
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
15
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
|
3,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,983,437 and 30,812,329 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2023, respectively
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
308
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
157,073
|
|
|
156,678
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(137,619)
|
|
|
(123,640)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
|
|
(2,483)
|
|
|
(1,912)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
17,281
|
|
|
31,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
30,870
|
|
$
|
57,519
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
|
2023 US
|
|
2023 CA
|
|
2023 Consol.
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(355)
|
|
$
|
(447)
|
|
$
|
(802)
|
|
$
|
(915)
|
|
$
|
(1,191)
|
|
$
|
(2,106)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
1,393
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
1,665
|
Interest income, net
|
|
11
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
(44)
|
|
|
(46)
|
|
|
(90)
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
EBITDA
|
|
768
|
|
|
(225)
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
(965)
|
|
|
(531)
|
Severance expense
|
|
400
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,208
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,168
|
|
$
|
(225)
|
|
$
|
943
|
|
$
|
2,642
|
|
$
|
(965)
|
|
$
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
|
2023 US
|
|
2023 CA
|
|
2023 Consol.
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(4,907)
|
|
$
|
788
|
|
$
|
(4,119)
|
|
$
|
(9,729)
|
|
$
|
(2,418)
|
|
$
|
(12,147)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,752
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
5,736
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
1,926
|
|
|
8,492
|
Interest income, net
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(149)
|
|
|
(258)
|
|
|
(215)
|
|
|
(473)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(96)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(96)
|
EBITDA
|
|
(294)
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
(3,517)
|
|
|
(707)
|
|
|
(4,224)
|
Severance expense
|
|
486
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,208
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
192
|
|
$
|
1,769
|
|
$
|
1,961
|
|
$
|
(1,309)
|
|
$
|
(707)
|
|
$
|
(2,016)
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash (Used in) Provided By Operating Activities
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
|
2023 US
|
|
2023 CA
|
|
2023 Consol.
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(2,788)
|
|
$
|
(2,637)
|
|
$
|
(5,425)
|
|
$
|
902
|
|
$
|
(2,550)
|
|
$
|
(1,648)
|
Changes in working capital and other items
|
|
3,954
|
|
|
2,469
|
|
|
6,423
|
|
|
(250)
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
1,384
|
Non-cash adjustments to net loss
|
|
(398)
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
|
(455)
|
|
|
(218)
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
|
(267)
|
EBITDA
|
|
768
|
|
|
(225)
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
(965)
|
|
|
(531)
|
Severance expense
|
|
400
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,208
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,168
|
|
$
|
(225)
|
|
$
|
943
|
|
$
|
2,642
|
|
$
|
(965)
|
|
$
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
|
2023 US
|
|
2023 CA
|
|
2023 Consol.
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(2,821)
|
|
$
|
955
|
|
$
|
(1,866)
|
|
$
|
(237)
|
|
$
|
1,051
|
|
$
|
814
|
Changes in working capital and other items
|
|
3,928
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
4,951
|
|
|
(2,298)
|
|
|
(1,578)
|
|
|
(3,876)
|
Non-cash adjustments to net (loss) income
|
|
(1,401)
|
|
|
(209)
|
|
|
(1,610)
|
|
|
(982)
|
|
|
(180)
|
|
|
(1,162)
|
EBITDA
|
|
(294)
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
(3,517)
|
|
|
(707)
|
|
|
(4,224)
|
Severance expense
|
|
486
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,208
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
192
|
|
$
|
1,769
|
|
$
|
1,961
|
|
$
|
(1,309)
|
|
$
|
(707)
|
|
$
|
(2,016)
|
Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2024
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
9,488
|
|
$
|
4,264
|
|
$
|
13,752
|
|
$
|
40,748
|
|
$
|
12,731
|
|
$
|
53,479
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
20,481
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
11,216
|
|
|
4,421
|
|
|
15,637
|
|
|
61,229
|
|
|
12,925
|
|
|
74,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
6,604
|
|
|
4,030
|
|
|
10,634
|
|
|
32,797
|
|
|
9,549
|
|
|
42,346
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
20,481
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
20,675
|
Operating expenses
|
|
8,332
|
|
|
4,187
|
|
|
12,519
|
|
|
53,278
|
|
|
9,743
|
|
|
63,021
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,726
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
8,056
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
|
9,460
|
Severance expense
|
|
400
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
486
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
4,752
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
5,736
|
|
|
11,599
|
|
|
4,872
|
|
|
16,471
|
|
|
66,572
|
|
|
12,131
|
|
|
78,703
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
(383)
|
|
|
(451)
|
|
|
(834)
|
|
|
(5,343)
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
(4,549)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
14
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
308
|
Interest expense
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(114)
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
(159)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
10
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
297
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
288
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
|
(384)
|
|
|
(447)
|
|
|
(831)
|
|
|
(4,900)
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
(4,112)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
29
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(355)
|
|
$
|
(447)
|
|
$
|
(802)
|
|
$
|
(4,907)
|
|
$
|
788
|
|
$
|
(4,119)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,168
|
|
$
|
(225)
|
|
$
|
943
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
$
|
1,769
|
|
$
|
1,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2023
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
16,278
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
|
$
|
18,558
|
|
$
|
49,045
|
|
$
|
12,402
|
|
$
|
61,447
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
5,686
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
5,700
|
|
|
34,778
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
35,399
|
|
|
21,964
|
|
|
2,294
|
|
|
24,258
|
|
|
83,823
|
|
|
13,023
|
|
|
96,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
11,508
|
|
|
2,887
|
|
|
14,395
|
|
|
39,898
|
|
|
11,610
|
|
|
51,508
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
5,436
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
5,450
|
|
|
34,528
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
35,149
|
Operating expenses
|
|
16,944
|
|
|
2,901
|
|
|
19,845
|
|
|
74,426
|
|
|
12,231
|
|
|
86,657
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,396
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
11,001
|
|
|
1,558
|
|
|
12,559
|
Severance expense
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,208
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,393
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
1,665
|
|
|
6,566
|
|
|
1,926
|
|
|
8,492
|
|
|
22,941
|
|
|
3,534
|
|
|
26,475
|
|
|
94,201
|
|
|
15,715
|
|
|
109,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(977)
|
|
|
(1,240)
|
|
|
(2,217)
|
|
|
(10,378)
|
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
|
(13,070)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
83
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
576
|
Interest expense
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
(103)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
18
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
354
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
(915)
|
|
|
(1,191)
|
|
|
(2,106)
|
|
|
(9,825)
|
|
|
(2,418)
|
|
|
(12,243)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
96
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(915)
|
|
$
|
(1,191)
|
|
$
|
(2,106)
|
|
$
|
(9,729)
|
|
$
|
(2,418)
|
|
$
|
(12,147)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
2,642
|
|
$
|
(965)
|
|
$
|
1,677
|
|
$
|
(1,309)
|
|
$
|
(707)
|
|
$
|
(2,016)
