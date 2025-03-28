Summit Midstream Corporation Announces 2024 K-1 Tax Package Availability

HOUSTON, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE: SMC ) ("Summit", "SMC" or the "Corporation") announced today that its 2024 tax packages for Summit Midstream Partners, LP, including a final Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at . For additional information or assistance, unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at [email protected] or via phone at (855) 375-4158 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT or visit SMC's website at under "Investors >> Tax Information."

SMC will also begin mailing the 2024 tax packages to unitholders this week. Summit will not issue tax packages for years after 2024 as a result of its conversion from a master limited partnership to a corporation, which was completed on August 1, 2024.

About Summit Midstream Corporation

SMC is a value-driven corporation focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMC provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (ii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Arkoma Basin, which includes the Woodford and Caney shale formations in Oklahoma; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMC has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMC is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE Summit Midstream Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED