Fantribe Inc. Announces Termination Of Definitive Acquisition Agreement With Tritent International Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantribe, Inc. (the“Company”), a digital media platform connecting athletes, celebrities, and creators with their fans through immersive and monetizable experiences today announced that it has terminated its definitive agreement with Tritent International Corp., (OTC: TICJ) which was entered into on January 13, 2025. As a result of certain conditions not being met within the share purchase and definitive agreement, the Company along with Tritent International will mutually terminate the agreement.

Michael Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of Fantribe, stated:“While the termination of the present transaction is unfortunate, our top priority is always the growth of our Company and the best interest of our valued shareholders. Due to certain unmet conditions within the definitive agreement and in collaboration with the management of Tritent, we have made the decision to terminate the agreement within the first ninety (90) days as required. We firmly believe that this decision to cancel the agreement and remain private as we complete and ready the relaunch of Fantribe.com, along with the development of our mobile application, will soon create new, meaningful, and exciting opportunities for the future of our company.

Neither party has or will have any liability or pay any penalty to the other party as a result of the termination, and each party is expected to release the other from any and all claims related to the definitive agreement or the transactions contemplated by the definitive agreement.

