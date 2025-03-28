Medallion Bank Announces Benchmark Rate For Certain Preferred Stock

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

