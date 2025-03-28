Lesaka – Availability Of Materials For March 31, 2025 Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHANNESBURG, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK , JSE: LSK) ("Lesaka" or the "Company") today announced that it has made four presentations available on its investor relations website to provide more in-depth information on the Company ahead of its upcoming Investor Day on March 31, 2025 at 9:00am EDT (3:00pm SAST).

Investor Day Materials

Lesaka has released four presentations designed to provide investors with an overview of the Company and more in-depth information on its business divisions. These presentations provide management's perspectives on:

– the Company's strategic vision, market opportunities, competitive positioning and go-to-market strategies;– the Division's model, strategies and breadth of solutions to reach and serve Consumers;– the Division's model, strategies and solutions to serve different types and sizes of Merchant customers; and– the Division's model, strategies, solutions and technologies to serve Enterprises and their ecosystems of customers, employees and constituents.

These materials can be found on the investor relations website .

Live Broadcast

As a reminder, Lesaka's Management will host a live presentation on March 31, 2025 at 9:00am EDT (3:00pm SAST). This will include a discussion on the management's vision, recent performance and current outlook, and will be followed by a live question and answer session for analysts and investors. Following the Investor Day, an archived version of the live broadcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.

Registration

Information on how to register and attend the event. .

About Lesaka ( )

Lesaka Technologies, (LesakaTM) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants (including small-and-medium businesses and micro-merchants), improving people's lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer an integrated multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, payouts, card acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments ("ADP"). ADP includes our pre-paid solutions and supplier enabled payments (previously referred to as our value-added services). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK ) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (LesakaTM).

Investor Relations Contact:

Phillipe Welthagen

Email: ...

Mobile: +27 84 512 5393