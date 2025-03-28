Vetcomm CEO Kate Monroe Returns To 'Military Makeover With Montel' For Emotional Home Reveal

Kate Monroe (left) and Christy LaVallee (right)

Kate Monroe on 'Military Makeover with Montel'

VetComm Teams Up with 'Military Makeover with Montel'

Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm, once again makes an appearance on "Military Makeover with Montel" to support a Purple Heart veteran.

- VetComm CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VetComm , a leading organization dedicated to helping veterans secure the disability benefits they're owed, is proud to announce that CEO Kate Monroe is making a second appearance on "Military Makeover with Montel," an award-winning home improvement series on Lifetime that supports veterans across the country.Season 41 of the show features Christy LaVallee , a courageous Purple Heart recipient and Army Reserve veteran living in South Florida. With the help of companies, nonprofits and local community groups, the show's crew is giving LaVallee's home a full revamp, along with hope and tangible veteran support. In episode four, on behalf of VetComm, Monroe guided LaVallee through the complexities of securing military disability compensation, all while the show's crew worked on a comprehensive renovation of her home.In highly-anticipated episode five, fans got to see the emotional reveal of LaVallee's revamped home. Monroe joined the veteran as she was welcomed back into her redesigned space.With millions of veterans still struggling to access the benefits they're owed, VetComm is committed to creating a lasting change in the lives of those who have served our country. Teaming up with "Military Makeover with Montel" highlights this mission, and the company looks forward to continuing its efforts to support and uplift the veteran community.Episode five, featuring Monroe, is expected to reach as many as 83 million viewers nationwide. Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the show is posted on VetComm's YouTube page .

Rachel Hernandez

VetComm

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.