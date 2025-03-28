The Japan America Society Of Greater Philadelphia Together With Philadelphia Insurance Companies Foundation Pledge 250 Cherry Blossom Trees To Be Planted By 2026, To Commemorate America's Semiquincentennial (250Th) Anniversary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a harmonious opportunity to support the community that's been Philadelphia Insurance Companies' home for over 60 years, along with the culture of our Japanese-based parent company," said Brian O'Reilly, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "The environmental, social, and cultural significance of this program sustains the legacy of a gift from 100 years ago. It's a privilege for our company and employees to have a part in maintaining this history and supporting the city."

Volunteers from Philadelphia Insurance Companies, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, representatives from Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, including Commissioner Susan Slawson, participated in a very special ceremony in Fairmount Park, complete with Japanese traditions such as the Daruma doll, which symbolizes the start and completion of the project set forth.

"In 1926, the Government of Japan gifted 1,600 flowering trees, including cherry blossom trees, to the City of Philadelphia in honor of the sesquicentennial (150th) anniversary of American independence", said Kazumi Teune, executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia. "In 1998, Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia continued this legacy and began a ten-year, 1,000-tree planting campaign which are the trees seen across the city. It's only fitting that an additional 250 trees are being planted to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. These beautiful trees will blossom for decades and truly honor the relationship between the United States and Japan."

The grant, given by Philadelphia Insurance Companies, reinforces the company's commitment to support the protection and improvement of the global environment and their belief that the environment is an important responsibility for all.

The PHLY250Sakura Cherry Blossom Tree ceremonial planting took place in advance of the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, April 5th and Sunday, April 6th at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center and Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center. The annual event highlights the beauty of the Japanese Sakura – the flowering cherry blossom trees that brighten the city streets of Philadelphia with their distinctive pink blossoms.

For photos, (broll) video, and a map of planting locations, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit:

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY)

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by AM Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 60 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. The organization has more than 50 offices strategically located across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit .

About the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

JASGP is a private nonprofit organization that has inspired mutual curiosity, understanding, and collaboration between Japan and Philadelphia for more than 30 years through art, business, and culture. We operate: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center hosting over 40,000 visitors annually; produce the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival with over 30,000 attendees; present a US-Japan Business and Public Policy Series; and provide Japanese arts, business, and cultural educational programming for all ages.

PRESS CONTACT

Amanda Wozniak

609.230.2643

[email protected]

SOURCE Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia