Paul M. D'amore Proud To Be Named A Member Of The Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul M. D'Amore, founder of D'Amore Personal Injury Law, is honored to be named a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum; a prestigious recognition reserved for the most accomplished personal injury attorneys in the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. This award highlights Mr. D'Amore's exceptional skill in the courtroom, his dedication to his clients, and his continued leadership in the field of personal injury and medical malpractice law.

Paul D'Amore's journey to becoming one of the nation's most respected personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys began with a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Boston University. He earned his Juris Doctor from Northeastern University School of Law, and served as an Assistant Prosecutor for the State of New Jersey before transitioning to private practice. Paul then spent a decade defending hospitals, doctors, and insurance companies in medical malpractice and personal injury cases.

During that time, D'Amore realized his passion lay on the other side of the courtroom. "I saw firsthand how people's lives were devastated by negligence," he explained. "And I knew I needed to use my knowledge and experience to help them-and stop helping the corporations and insurance companies that had failed them."

This decision led to the formation of D'Amore Personal Injury Law ; a firm dedicated to representing seriously injured individuals and families throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. In his role as the Firm's principal, Paul uses his unique background as a former defense lawyer to give his clients a strategic advantage for anticipating opposition tactics and preparing winning cases.

The results speak for themselves. Mr. D'Amore has recovered life changing verdicts and settlements for his clients. In addition to his inclusion in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Mr. D'Amore's success has earned him recognition as a Super Lawyer , a National Top 100 Trial Lawyer, and Fellowship in the Litigation Trial Counsel of America .

Beyond the courtroom, D'Amore is deeply committed to improving the lives of people in underserved communities. Through various philanthropic endeavors, Mr. D'Amore and his family provide financial assistance for the advancement of education and lifestyle to individuals in the United States and around the world.

To learn more about Paul D'Amore and D'Amore Personal Injury Law, visit or call (410) 324-2000.

