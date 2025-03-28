USISPF Hosted A Briefing On The U.S.- India Strategic Partnership With House Lawmakers In The 119Th Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF ) in conjunction with the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans hosted a briefing on the U.S.-India strategic partnership and strengthening the relationship across defense, trade, and technology.







From Top L-R: Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, IBM Research AI, Crowd Hears the Panel, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) with Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, USISPF, Amb. Vinay Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to the U.S. with Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33), Amb. Vinay Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to the U.S. with Congresswoman Janelle Bynum, (OR-5), and Congressman Ed Case (HI-1) watches on.



The event took place on Wednesday, March 26th, on Capitol Hill with 11 Members of Congress, including Co-Chairs Congressmen Rich McCormick (GA-07) and Ro Khanna (CA-17); Co Vice-Chair Marc Veasey (TX-33) as well as, Jim Costa (CA-21), and Glenn Grothman, (WI-6), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8), Ed Case (HI-1), Congresswoman Kim Schrier (WA-8), and Congresswoman Janelle Bynum, (OR-5), Congressmen Derek Tran (CA-45), and Herb Conaway (NJ-3).

Speaking at the event, USISPF President and CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi said: "The strategic partnership between our two democracies has been defined by past presidents as the most important strategic partnership of the 21st century. Our event with Members of Congress reflects both the bipartisan nature and strategic heft that the relationship with New Delhi has been given, especially in these venerated halls of Congress and in policy-making discourse. There is a sense of strategic continuity, especially in the Indo- Pacific region, as both Washington and New Delhi remain committed to strengthening their joint initiatives and collaboration through the Quad, I2U2, and IMEC.”

Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ambassador of India to the United States, joined the briefing and spoke about the strength of the strategic partnership, saying, “The foundations of the India-US relationship are strong, and we appreciate the bipartisan support of the US Congress. We have set an ambitious agenda across defense, trade, technology, science, education, and people-to-people ties. We are committed to growing and expanding this relationship into new territories and areas, including $500 billion in trade in the coming years.”

“As the largest democracy in South Asia, India is a critical ally of ours both in trade and defense and our bipartisan discussions today emphasize the need to continue this relationship" , said Rep. Rich McCormick. "As a co-chairman of the India and Indian- American Caucus and the representative of many hard-working Indian-Americans, I have the privilege of seeing these hard-working folks embody the values of the American dream. I'm committed to building mutual cooperation between our two nations in the years to come while advocating for the Indian-American diaspora here at home. I appreciate the work the U.S.- India Strategic Partnership Forum does and enjoyed being part of their briefing today”.

"The U.S.–India partnership will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I was honored to participate in the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum briefing alongside USISPF President and CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi and Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra”, said Rep. Khanna. Congressman Khanna added that: “We had a meaningful discussion on the importance of this strategic alliance and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing national security, economic prosperity, and technological innovation”.

USISPF looks forward to hosting more such discussions with Members and Staff briefings throughout 2025, as well as visits to their districts. A US-India Trade Staff briefing will be held on April 22 on the Hill.

From Top L-R: Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-6) addresses the crowd, the panel from L-R featured Congressman Rich McCormick (GA-07), Amb. Vinay Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to the U.S., Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, USISPF, Mark Linscott, Senior Advisor, USISPF, Vikram Singh, Senior Advisor, USISPF, Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, IBM Research AI and Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33), Individual pictures from L-R: Congressmen Rich McCormick (GA-07), Amb. Vinay Kwatra, Congresswoman Kim Schrier (WA-8), Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21), Congressman Herb Conaway (NJ-3), Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33).



About USISPF

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

