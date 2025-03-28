DEAN TUCCI FILES ANOTHER MOTION TO DISMISS AGAINST CFPB ALLEGES THEY ARE RUNNING ROGUE AND DEFIANTLY DISOBEYING PRESIDENT TRUMPS ORDERS

PALATINE, Ill., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On or about February 3, 2025, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, the new acting director of the CFPB, announced the effective shutdown of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

All pending litigation with the CFPB was paused with attorneys instructed they were only empowered to seek continuance of existing cases and therefore, they were specifically told to stop all activities on pending litigation. However, the attorneys for the CFPB filed an opposition memorandum on March 13, 2025, in the 6-year on-going legal battle against Defendant, Dean Tucci.

Tucci stated in his Motion, "Any actions prosecuted, and submissions made after President Trump's orders to halt work, by the CFPB attorneys on this case, are in direct defiance of the administration and clearly the actions are rogue and independent of the CFPB's new directives."

According to the motion, on March 13, 2025, when asked directly by defense counsel, via email, with the courtroom deputy present, "The Trump administration ordered the CFPB to stop work and began shuttering the agency and their headquarters on February 9, 2025 under whose direction and supervision are you prosecuting this case?" the CFPB's attorney's answer was only: "We received authorization to work on this case, including the filings and submission made today." No clear chain of command exists, or was exhibited in the plaintiff's answer, which shows that the attorneys on this matter are acting independently of the CFPB.

The motion also details that the CFPB have recently dropped cases against Capital One, Rocket Homes, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, among others.

Tucci has requested the Court dismiss the CFPB's Motion for Summary Judgement through his Opposition Motion. Tucci also requested this case be dismissed with prejudice and the court awards him his reasonable attorney's fees of over $100,000 and other compensatory damages, as well as an award of punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the court to be paid by Plaintiff.

