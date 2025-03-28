Icryo Celebrates Milestone 50Th Franchise Location With Opening Of Icryo Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, a leading franchise within the longevity space, proudly announces the opening of its 50th franchise location in Richmond, Texas. A major milestone for any franchise, center number 50 underscores the validity of iCRYO's model and services. It also serves as a tribute to iCRYO's commitment to delivering premium health, wellness, and longevity services nationwide.

iCRYO Richmond, led by physician-assistant-and-nurse duo Dan Shurtleff and Arseli Loera, is the latest in a series of recent openings that have expanded the company's footprint across the US and Canada. In the past four months alone, iCRYO has launched a handful of new centers nationwide, including ones in Middletown, NY, Fairfax, VA, Clemson, SC, Boerne, TX, 4S Ranch, CA, and Grosse Pointe, MI. This impressive growth reflects the increasing demand for accessible, cutting-edge wellness solutions.

"What a milestone this is, celebrating the opening of our 50th location in Richmond," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of iCRYO. "This is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated franchisees and the trust our guests place in our services. Our mission is to help people feel, perform and live better. Our vision is to become a global wellness brand. Each new location allows us to reach even more individuals seeking to enhance their health and wellness."

These new iCRYO centers all offer a full suite of longevity and wellness services, including whole-body cryotherapy, red light therapy, compression therapy, IV infusions, medical weight loss and body sculpting, among others. These services are designed to support recovery, improve overall well-being and promote a healthier lifestyle for guests of all backgrounds.

"We're so excited to bring iCRYO to this community and create a space where people can enhance their quality of life," said Arseli Loera, iCRYO Richmond co-owner. "As medical professionals, we've seen firsthand that without quality of life, longevity means very little. With the energy we're bringing to our location, our goal is to make this a place where both guests and team members genuinely love what they do and how they live."

With more than a dozen additional centers on track for completion this year, including its 51st center set to open soon in Edgewater, IL, a suburb of Chicago, iCRYO continues to lead the wellness industry by making science-backed services accessible to more communities across the US and beyond. The brand's steady growth underscores its innovative business model, the needs it's addressing in these communities, and its capable team of corporate professionals and franchisees.

About iCRYO

Founded and headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about its services, locations and franchise opportunities, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robbie Jenkins

Director of Communications, iCRYO

[email protected]

SOURCE iCRYO

