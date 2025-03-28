403
Tariffs And Stubborn Inflation Test U.S. Economy In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports a 0.3% rise in the PCE inflation index for February, hitting 2.5% annually. This figure, released on March 28, 2025, exceeds the Federal Reserve's 2% target, signaling persistent price pressures.
Core inflation, excluding food and energy, jumps 0.4% monthly, reaching 2.8% yearly, outpacing forecasts of 0.3% and 2.6%. The Fed closely tracks PCE data to guide its monetary policy, keeping rates steady at 4.25%-4.5% after its March meeting.
Officials project two rate cuts in 2025, but February's hotter-than-expected core reading raises doubts. Inflation lingers above target, driven partly by President Trump's new 25% tariffs on cars and auto parts from Canada and Mexico.
Trump's trade policies spark debate among economists, who warn tariffs lift costs for consumers and businesses alike. A potential 0.5-0.8% inflation spike looms, threatening the Fed's 2% goal, while growth forecasts dip to 1.7% for 2025.
Personal income climbs 0.8% in February, yet spending grows only 0.4%, hinting at cautious households. Businesses brace for higher costs, with uncertainty soaring as Trump plans more tariffs in April.
The Fed 's next moves hinge on data, but a slowing economy-projected to shrink 1.5% in Q1-complicates decisions. Markets see a 40% chance of a mid-2025 rate cut, though volatility persists amid trade tensions.
Since 2022's 9.1% peak, inflation cools but stays 10% above pre-pandemic levels, squeezing budgets. Trump vows to crush inflation, yet his tariffs may fuel it further, challenging the Fed and U.S. resilience. The story behind these figures reveals a high-stakes balancing act for policymakers and businesses worldwide.
