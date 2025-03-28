US Measles Outbreak

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to be in close communication with Texas health authorities about the measles outbreak in West Texas, following the death of a child. HHS sends its deepest condolences to the family.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medication as needed to the Texas Department of State Health Services and New Mexico Department of Health, which are leading the responses to the outbreaks in their jurisdictions.

Measles outbreaks are occurring globally, particularly in Asia, which means that there is an increased likelihood of cases among unvaccinated travellers returning to the US, which we saw in the February 19 case of an Orange County, California resident returning from Asia. Vaccination remains the best defense against measles infection.

Measles does not have a specific antiviral treatment. Supportive care, including vitamin A administration under the direction of a physician, may be appropriate.

HHS secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., has spoken directly to Governor Abbott, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services Dr Jennifer A. Shuford, and other public health officials to express HHS' willingness to support local efforts in dealing with the outbreak.

