Turkiye's Tunç Slams Congress Of EU Council On Imamoglu Declaration

Turkiye's Tunç Slams Congress Of EU Council On Imamoglu Declaration
The congress issued a declaration during its session on March 27, calling for the release of İmamoğlu and the arrested mayors of Beylikdüzü and Şişli.
Tunç emphasized that the statement was politically motivated and argued that such pronouncements, rather than upholding respect for the independence of the judiciary, represent a blatant encroachment upon Türkiye's domestic legal processes.
"The congress, by resorting to a biased and politicized rhetoric rather than striving for an impartial and constructive dialogue, adopts a stance that not only tarnishes its own credibility but also undermines its standing," he said.
