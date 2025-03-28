Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye's Tunç Slams Congress Of EU Council On Imamoglu Declaration

Turkiye's Tunç Slams Congress Of EU Council On Imamoglu Declaration


2025-03-28 03:14:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The declaration adopted by the congress, which contains heavy accusations against our country, is the product of an approach that is both far from legal facts and clearly violates the principle of impartiality,” Tunç said in a statement on March 28.

The congress issued a declaration during its session on March 27, calling for the release of İmamoğlu and the arrested mayors of Beylikdüzü and Şişli.

Tunç emphasized that the statement was politically motivated and argued that such pronouncements, rather than upholding respect for the independence of the judiciary, represent a blatant encroachment upon Türkiye's domestic legal processes.

"The congress, by resorting to a biased and politicized rhetoric rather than striving for an impartial and constructive dialogue, adopts a stance that not only tarnishes its own credibility but also undermines its standing," he said.

