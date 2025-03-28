Law Enforcement Confirms Discovery Of Deputy Plakhotnik's Body In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The man found dead with a gunshot wound in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been identified as Oleksandr Plakhotnik, a former deputy mayor and member of the Batkivshchyna party.

A law enforcement source confirmed this information to Ukrinform.

"Yes, it is Plakhotnik," the source said.

Earlier reports said that a man's body was discovered on the roadside in the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Media outlets reported that the deceased was a Batkivshchyna party deputy.