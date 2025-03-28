Zelensky: Ukraine Agrees With European Partners To Expand Intelligence Access

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a meeting in Paris, Ukraine agreed to expand access to intelligence from European countries, as well as access to some ammunition depots.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with journalists, Ukrinform reports.

“We have also agreed with partners from some countries - I will not specify now - to expand (this is a European initiative) Ukraine's access to intelligence, access to relevant technologies and satellites that our European colleagues have,” Zelensky emphasized.

He also informed that the Ukrainian side had agreed“with some leaders on access to their ammunition depots.”

“We have agreed on licenses for the production of air defense systems, and we will also work on licenses for certain types of artillery,” the Head of State added.

According to him, the meeting in France also reached an agreement on investments in the production of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting of state leaders took place in Paris on March 27 to discuss support for Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace.