Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Strike Bilozerka In Kherson Region For Third Time Today, Wounding One

Russian Troops Strike Bilozerka In Kherson Region For Third Time Today, Wounding One


2025-03-28 03:13:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck again at the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, and a 48-year-old man was injured as a result of a hit to a house.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The victim suffered an explosive injury, contusion and a broken rib. He was taken to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, around 12:30 on Friday, March 28, the Russian army struck Bilozerka with a drone , injuring a 37-year-old man.

Read also: Russian strikes leave three dead, 12 wounded in Kherson region

Around 14:40 on Friday, an invaders' attack drone attacked an educational institution in Bilozerka, damaging the building.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN28032025000193011044ID1109369221

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search