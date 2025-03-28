Russian Troops Strike Bilozerka In Kherson Region For Third Time Today, Wounding One
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The victim suffered an explosive injury, contusion and a broken rib. He was taken to the hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, around 12:30 on Friday, March 28, the Russian army struck Bilozerka with a drone , injuring a 37-year-old man.Read also: Russian strikes leave three dead, 12 wounded in Kherson region
Around 14:40 on Friday, an invaders' attack drone attacked an educational institution in Bilozerka, damaging the building.
