Russian Troops Strike Bilozerka In Kherson Region For Third Time Today, Wounding One

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops struck again at the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, and a 48-year-old man was injured as a result of a hit to a house.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The victim suffered an explosive injury, contusion and a broken rib. He was taken to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, around 12:30 on Friday, March 28, the Russian army struck Bilozerka with a drone , injuring a 37-year-old man.

Russian strikes leave three dead, 12 wounded inregion

Around 14:40 on Friday, an invaders' attack drone attacked an educational institution in Bilozerka, damaging the building.

The photo is illustrative