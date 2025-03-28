Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Municipal Affairs Minister Inspects Illegal Construction


2025-03-28 03:07:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Almeshari inspected on Friday residential districts to check whether there are illegal construction on State properties.
The minister, during the tour in Taimaa and Alsulaibiya, examined the teams tasked with dealing with such encroachments in these regions.
He was accompanied by Kuwait Municipality Director General Manal Al-Asfour, Deputy Director General for the sectors' affairs of Al-Jahraa and Al-Assima Nizar Al-Awwad, Director of the Municipality Branch in Al-Jahraa Governorate Thamer Al-Mutairi and a representative of the Ministry of Interior.
Kuwait Municipality has recently launched a wide-scale campaign to penalize offenders who build on State land plots in Taimaa and Alsulaibya after discovering such illegal cases. (end)
tms


MENAFN28032025000071011013ID1109369203

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search