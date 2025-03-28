403
Kuwait Municipal Affairs Minister Inspects Illegal Construction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Almeshari inspected on Friday residential districts to check whether there are illegal construction on State properties.
The minister, during the tour in Taimaa and Alsulaibiya, examined the teams tasked with dealing with such encroachments in these regions.
He was accompanied by Kuwait Municipality Director General Manal Al-Asfour, Deputy Director General for the sectors' affairs of Al-Jahraa and Al-Assima Nizar Al-Awwad, Director of the Municipality Branch in Al-Jahraa Governorate Thamer Al-Mutairi and a representative of the Ministry of Interior.
Kuwait Municipality has recently launched a wide-scale campaign to penalize offenders who build on State land plots in Taimaa and Alsulaibya after discovering such illegal cases. (end)
