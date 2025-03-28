Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Social Affairs Min. Affirms Monitoring Charities


2025-03-28 03:07:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 28 (KUNA) - Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah reaffirmed on Friday the ministry's commitment to monitoring all charitable associations and public welfare organizations to enhance transparency and uphold Kuwait's social and humanitarian standing.
Al-Huwailah told KUNA that the ministry implements a technical policy for monitoring charitable fieldwork to ensure accuracy in activities and compliance with international regulations.
The ministry continues its strict approach against all violations and misconduct that hinder charitable work, she added.
Minister Al-Huwailah concluded her statement by emphasizing the ministry's commitment to its national responsibilities in maintaining Kuwait's reputation as a global center for humanitarian giving and social welfare. (end)
