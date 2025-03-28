Presidio Investors Welcomes Wynee Sade As Newest Operating Partner

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Presidio Investors is pleased to announce the addition of Wynee Sade as its newest Operating Partner. With over 25 years of global sales and marketing experience, Wynee has held senior leadership roles across a range of industries, including Chief Marketing Officer at Forager Project and leadership positions at Qooco, AppSymth, and Shopkick.

Wynee's expertise in driving growth, building brands, and leading high-performing teams has shaped organizations from early-stage startups to established Fortune 500 companies. She has a proven track record of scaling businesses and delivering impactful solutions.

Wynee is also the founder of Yu Ming Charter School, California's first public K-8 Mandarin immersion school, which has earned numerous accolades, including National Blue Ribbon recognition.

Wynee holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from Cornell University. Her appointment as Operating Partner at Presidio Investors will play a key role in driving innovation and operational excellence across the firm's portfolio.

About Presidio Investors: Presidio Investors is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies. With a commitment to strategic growth and value creation, Presidio Investors partners with exceptional management teams to achieve long-term success.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink