BTIS Promotes Jessica Keefe To SVP, Head Of Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "My journey at BTIS has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity," said. "I'm confident that by leveraging technology and streamlining processes, we can further strengthen our position in the market and deliver exceptional value to our clients. The future is bright for BTIS, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Since joining BTIS in 2010, Jessica has been a key contributor to the company's operational excellence and expansion. She has earned multiple promotions, including Accounting Operations Manager (2015), Surety Department Program Manager (2016), Senior Manager (2018), and Vice President (2021).

Jessica's expertise in compliance and operations has positioned her as a pivotal force behind BTIS's ability to mitigate risk, integrate new lines of business, and implement best practices across legal, accounting, carrier relations, and process optimization. Her leadership in training and streamlining procedures has strengthened the company's foundation and enhanced its ability to serve agents and policyholders.

Recognized internally and within the commercial insurance industry, Jessica is respected for her strategic mindset, collaborative leadership, and innovative problem-solving . She is passionate about building high-performing teams that embrace continuous learning and improvement.

"Jessica's leadership and deep understanding of our business make her the ideal choice to lead our operations into the future," said Hank Hohlbein, Co-President . "Her ability to drive efficiency and innovation has been invaluable to BTIS. We are confident that in her new role, she will continue to elevate our company and deliver exceptional value to our partners."

As Senior Vice President and Head of Operations , Jessica will oversee all operational functions, ensuring BTIS remains at the forefront of the industry by leveraging technology, optimizing workflows, and fostering a culture of excellence .

About BTIS

BTIS(Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc.) is a nationwide insurance intermediary focused on providing high-quality, competitively priced commercial insurance products to small businesses. With a dedication to innovation, superior service, and technology-driven solutions, BTIS continues to lead the industry by offering comprehensive programs that empower agents and policyholders alike.

