Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Seasoned Plantain Wedges (RKH-747)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful and healthy plantain-based alternative to traditional potato wedges and snacks," said an inventor, from Mooresville, N.C., "so I invented the SEASONED PLANTAIN WEDGES. My formula could contribute to healthier eating habits."

The invention provides a new plantain-based side dish or snack option. In doing so, it offers a healthy alternative to traditional potato-based sides and snacks. As a result, it offers a delicious taste, and it could offer health benefits. The invention features a flavorful formula that is easy to prepare and serve so it is ideal for household consumers, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-747, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED