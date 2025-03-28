Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Seasoned Plantain Wedges (RKH-747)
PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful and healthy plantain-based alternative to traditional potato wedges and snacks," said an inventor, from Mooresville, N.C., "so I invented the SEASONED PLANTAIN WEDGES. My formula could contribute to healthier eating habits."
The invention provides a new plantain-based side dish or snack option. In doing so, it offers a healthy alternative to traditional potato-based sides and snacks. As a result, it offers a delicious taste, and it could offer health benefits. The invention features a flavorful formula that is easy to prepare and serve so it is ideal for household consumers, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-747, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment