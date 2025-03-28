National Afterschool Association Names Think Together's Alexis Rivas Among 2025 Next Generation Of Afterschool Leaders
"Alexis has done an outstanding job engaging stakeholders across the San Bernardino County region," said San Bernardino West and East Executive Director of Programs Alberto Barajas. "Her leadership has been instrumental in improving student attendance and engagement at sites, whether through outreach, recruitment, or distributing fliers. She has also played a key role in delivering professional development during our monthly regional meetings."
Think Together's Family and Community Engagement is instrumental to bringing together resources to school districts and families to improve student outcomes and ensure educational excellence for all students can be achieved. In 2024, the team delivered nearly 8,000 family resource fliers across Think Together's regions ranging from site event invites to family resource brochures to newsletters. Their efforts help strengthen school-community partnerships and provide families with valuable support.
Think Together proudly welcomes Alexis Rivas to the list of outstanding leaders who advocate for the importance of afterschool programs. She joins past Think Together NAA honorees Hernan Sanchez (2022), Helen Welderufael (2021), Alberto Barajas (2018), and Stacy Galdamez (2017).
NAA's Afterschool Today magazine will feature the honorees in its Spring 2025 issue. Read more from the National Afterschool Association here .
About Think Together
Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit .
