Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
W&W-Group: Matthias Bogk New Chief Financial Officer


2025-03-28
W&W-Group: Matthias Bogk new Chief Financial Officer
Press information

Kornwestheim, 28 March 2025

W&W-Group: Matthias Bogk new Chief Financial Officer

The Supervisory Board of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) has appointed Matthias Bogk (47) as the new Chief Financial Officer of W&W AG with effect from 1 July 2025. He succeeds Alexander Mayer (50), who will assume a Management Board function with an interesting perspective for him within the industry at the same time. Bogk joined the W&W Group in 2001 and has been Chief Financial Officer of Wüstenrot Bausparkasse since 2019.

Dr Michael Gutjahr, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of W&W AG: „We look forward to working with Matthias Bogk, whom we have known and valued for a long time as an outstanding and competent Chief Financial Officer. We would like to thank Alexander Mayer for his great commitment. He has helped to put the W&W Group on a solid, sustainable and forward-looking footing in recent years."


