W&W-Group: Matthias Bogk new Chief Financial Officer

28.03.2025 / 10:21 CET/CEST

Press information Kornwestheim, 28 March 2025 W&W-Group: Matthias Bogk new Chief Financial Officer The Supervisory Board of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) has appointed Matthias Bogk (47) as the new Chief Financial Officer of W&W AG with effect from 1 July 2025. He succeeds Alexander Mayer (50), who will assume a Management Board function with an interesting perspective for him within the industry at the same time. Bogk joined the W&W Group in 2001 and has been Chief Financial Officer of Wüstenrot Bausparkasse since 2019. Dr Michael Gutjahr, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of W&W AG: „We look forward to working with Matthias Bogk, whom we have known and valued for a long time as an outstanding and competent Chief Financial Officer. We would like to thank Alexander Mayer for his great commitment. He has helped to put the W&W Group on a solid, sustainable and forward-looking footing in recent years.“

