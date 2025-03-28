EQS-News: MEDICLIN AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN ends successful 2024 financial year

28.03.2025 / 10:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, March 28, 2025

MEDICLIN ends successful 2024 financial year

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) today published its annual report for the year 2024. The group generated sales of EUR 748.8 mill., which corresponds to an increase of 2.6 % compared to the previous year (2023: EUR 730.1 mill.). MEDICLIN the highest sales in thus achieved the company's history to date. At EUR 53.5 mill., the group operating result was EUR 40.8 mill. higher than the previous year's result (2023: EUR 12.7 mill.), which was heavily burdened by goodwill amortisation in the acute segment.



Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN, comments: "The development of the last financial year confirms that the strategic focus on our core competence, rehabilitation, is the right decision for the future of MEDICLIN. The acquisition of the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal at has also brought us another step closer to our goal of becoming Germany's leading rehabilitation provider."



MEDICLIN's operating performance is emphasised even more clearly by an adjusted view of consolidated group sales and the group operating result. "Changes in the scope of consolidation, such as the acquisition of the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal and the sale of the former MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig, distort sales growth and group operating result on a relative basis", comments Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, and adds: "Adjusted for all special effects, we were able to increase consolidated group sales by over 8 % and group operating result by over 70 %."



Developments in the segments



In the post-acute segment, sales totalled EUR 485.4 mill., up EUR 34.2 mill. or 7.6 % on the previous year. Sales do not include any significant services from the protective shield, whereas the previous year's figure included EUR 7.4 mill. The operating result for the post-acute segment of EUR 52.2 mill. corresponds to a decrease of EUR 0.5 mill. or 0.8 % compared to the previous year (2023: EUR 52.7 mill.). Adjusted for all special effects, the increase in the segment operating result corresponds to EUR 10.1 mill. or 24.7 %.



Thomas Piefke, COO of MEDICLIN, comments: "We are very satisfied with the development of our core segment post-acute, but we must not rest on our laurels. The challenging environment and the shortage of skilled labour continue to pose challenges for our industry. We are therefore continuing to work on the digitalisation and ambulantisation of our services and are consistently pursuing our strategy.”



Sales in the acute segment totalled EUR 234.8 mill. (2023: EUR 254.0 mill.). The decline in sales is mainly due to the sale of the former MEDICLIN Heart Centre Coswig. When the acute segment is adjusted for all special effects, an adjusted increase of 8.7% was achieved. An operating result of EUR -0.6 mill. was achieved in the acute segment (previous year: EUR -39.9 mill.). The segment's operating result in 2023 was significantly impacted by the one-off effect of goodwill amortisation for three facilities - totalling EUR 33.1 mill. When considering the segment operating result adjusted for all special effects, this corresponds to an adjusted increase of EUR 9.1 mill.



Sales in the nursing care segment rose to EUR 23.4 mill. in the reporting year (2023: EUR 21.3 mill.), while the segment operating result reached EUR 0.2 mill., as in the previous year.



Sales in the Service segment increased by EUR 13.3 mill. to EUR 94.6 mill. At EUR 1.7 mill., the segment operating result was EUR 2.0 mill. higher than in the previous year (2023: EUR -0.3 mill.).



Further information on developments in the segments and detailed reconciliation tables for adjusted sales and operating results can be in the 2024 Annual Report under Investor Relations . MEDICLIN has decided to stop printing its annual report in order to make a contribution to environmental protection and protect resources.





Outlook 2025



The stable utilisation rate and the adjustments to MEDICLIN's portfolio make the Management Board optimistic about the business outlook for 2025. The Management Board anticipates sales growth for the group of 2.0 % to 5.0 %. Group EBIT is expected to be between EUR 53.0 mill. and EUR 64.0 mill.

For more information :



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan

Phone +49 781/488-326

...











About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510) MEDICLIN includes 31 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The group has around 8,200 beds/care places and employs around 9,900 people.

In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patients integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group



28.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: MEDICLIN AG Okenstraße 27 77652 Offenburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326 Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006595101 WKN: 659510 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2108024

End of News EQS News Service