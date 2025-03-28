EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Personnel

q.beyond prematurely extends contracts with both Management Board members

28.03.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

q prematurely extends contracts with both Management Board members Cologne, 28 March 2025. The Supervisory Board of IT service provider q.beyond decided at its most recent meeting to prematurely extend the contracts with the two members of its Management Board, Thies Rixen (CEO) and Nora Wolters (CFO), by three years in either case. Comments Supervisory Board Chair, Dr. Bernd Schlobohm:“Over the past two years, q.beyond has been restructured under the management of Thies Rixen and Nora Wolters. The company has been repositioned with a sector focus which benefits our customers. The two managers will now build on what they have already achieved, further expand business with our customers, and this way increase the value of our company.” Thies Rixen has been CEO since April 2023. His contract now runs until 30 September 2028. Before assuming the position of CEO, Thies Rixen was the company's COO, in which role he was responsible for sales and IT operations. A graduate in business administration, he joined q.beyond in 2019, having previously acquired extensive management and IT expertise in executive positions at companies including Deutsche Telekom and as an entrepreneur. Nora Wolters has been CFO since the beginning of 2023 and has now received a contract running until 31 December 2028. An experienced manager, she previously held various executive positions as managing director and board member in the finance and mobility sectors. At q.beyond, she is responsible for departments including finance, human resources, investor relations, and legal affairs. “2025plus Strategy” will further significantly increase earnings strength The two members of the Management Board presented the 2025plus Strategy at the beginning of March 2025. With this further developed version of the company's strategy, they intend to turn q.beyond into the IT service leader and double its EBITDA margin to at least 10% in the medium term. To this end, the company will primarily boost the technological skills critical to its success among teams at its domestic and international locations, increasingly internationalise its customer business, and expand its sector expertise, also by way of targeted measures. With a high volume of net liquidity and no debts, the company is very well financed for this. Comments CEO Thies Rixen:“This decision by the Supervisory Board honours the performance of the whole of q.beyond's team in the past two years. We will build on this and achieve a further significant boost in q.beyond's earnings and financial strength.”





About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, as well as its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

...



