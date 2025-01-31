OUTFRONT Media To Report 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 25, 2025
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT media Inc. (NYSE: OUT ) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 833-470-1428 (U.S. callers) and 404-975-4839 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 989395.
Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Contacts:
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Stephan Bisson
|
Courtney Richards
|
Investor Relations
|
PR & Events Specialist
|
(212) 297-6573
|
(646) 876-9404
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
