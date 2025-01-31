2500 Children Must Be Immediately Evacuated With Home Return Guarantees : UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the evacuation of 2,500 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment.

Guterres wrote on X that "2,500 children must be immediately evacuated with the guarantee that they will be able to return to their families and communities".

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) distributed identity bracelets to children to maintain contact with their families and ensure their safety, noting that there are unaccompanied children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with disabilities and chronic diseases in need of medical support among the returnees in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire deal between Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Israeli entity that took effect January 19 entails an end to the bloody war waged by the Israeli occupation army on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

