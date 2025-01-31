Dublin Millwork Rebrands As S&L Millwork

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our rebrand to S&L Millwork reflects our continued commitment to our customers and unifying our services under The S&L Lumber umbrella," said Steven L Arnold: President. "We are proud to embrace this new chapter while continuing to provide the high-quality products and exceptional service our customers expect."

S&L Millwork remains the go-to source for pre-hung doors, interior trim and moulding, and a wide variety of stair components. The company's state-of-the-art facility in Dublin will continue to serve as a hub for innovation and craftsmanship, meeting the unique needs of and builders across Columbus and central Ohio.

The name S&L Millwork reflects the company's connection to S&L Lumber, highlighting its place among a network of top building material and service providers in the region. With this change, S&L Millwork simplifies its identity while reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in the construction industry.

For more information about S&L Millwork, visit or call 614-889-7776.

About S&L Millwork:

Formerly known as Dublin Millwork, S&L Millwork specializes in custom millwork, pre-hung doors, trim, moulding, and stair components. Located in Dublin, Ohio, S&L Millwork is part of S&L Lumber, a network of building suppliers dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Contact:

Dave Keller

TriAd Marketing & Media

614-882-4559

[email protected]

SOURCE S&L Lumber