(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite greater physician pre-approval familiarity with Omvoh compared to J&J Innovative Medicine's Tremfya, gastroenterologists favor Tremfya over Omvoh for Crohn's disease

EXTON, PA, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FDA's approval of Eli Lilly's Omvoh for Crohn's marks a significant milestone as the therapy becomes the second IL-23 inhibitor available for patients with this challenging condition. Omvoh, already approved for ulcerative colitis, now sets its sights on carving out a niche in the Crohn's disease market. Yet, stiff competition from AbbVie's Skyrizi and an expected approval for Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya raises questions about Omvoh's ability to stand out in Crohn's.

Spherix Global Insights recently completed the Q4 2024 wave of its RealTime DynamixTM: Crohn's Disease (US) service, engaging with 101 U.S.-based gastroenterologists to evaluate the evolving Crohn's treatment landscape. Findings from this research highlight that while Omvoh enjoys greater familiarity among physicians compared to Tremfya, it faces hurdles in key pre-launch metrics. Nearly half of gastroenterologists view Tremfya as a significant advancement over existing options, compared to just one-third who believe the same for Omvoh. Moreover, over half indicate Tremfya as their preferred IL-23 inhibitor in development for Crohn's disease, while only 20% selected Omvoh.

Despite these challenges, Omvoh sits within a class that is gaining momentum, with almost half of respondents citing IL-23s as the best overall mechanism of action for Crohn's treatment. Although TNF inhibitors including adalimumab and infliximab remain the mainstay for first-line biologic treatment in Crohn's, use of Skyrizi has grown steadily since it was approved, carving out share from the TNFs and Johnson & Johnson's Stelara. One gastroenterologist from the Spherix study who chose Omvoh as the preferred treatment in development note that the“[The] drug seems to have the right MOA to reduce inflammation and promote remission.”

For Omvoh to grow alongside its fellow IL-23s, the product will need to carve out its own unique value proposition. Omvoh's initial indication in ulcerative colitis represented Lilly's first foray into the IBD space, and the brand has grown in share slowly but steadily since launch while facing competition from manufacturers with deep roots in gastroenterology. In ulcerative colitis, Omvoh focused on addressing bowel urgency – a critical patient concern. Gastroenterologists recognize addressing urgency is equally important in Crohn's disease, with more than two-thirds agreeing that it is an important treatment goal. A gastroenterologist in the Spherix study who indicated preference for Omvoh among treatments in development noted that it can provide“Lasting remission and improved bowel urgency.”

Spherix will closely monitor Omvoh's impact on the Crohn's disease market through its RealTime DynamixTM service. In addition, Spherix will track Omvoh's performance during the first 18 months post-launch via the Launch DynamixTM service, slated to begin in February 2025. With the IL-23 class continuing to gain traction, the coming months will reveal whether Omvoh can establish a unique foothold amid fierce competition.

RealTime DynamixTM is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch DynamixTM is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

