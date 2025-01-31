عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TRREB Media Advisory: Market Outlook And Year In Review Event


1/31/2025 2:00:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- media are invited to attend TRREB's highly anticipated 2025 market Outlook and Year in Review event on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Listen as industry experts share their insights on TRREB's housing outlook, including average prices and sales trends. Plus, discover the latest polling data on buying and selling intentions, new research on traffic congestion and the profound societal and economic impact on the Greater Toronto Area-along with much more.

WHAT: TRREB's Market Outlook and Year in Review Event

WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map )

RSVP VIA EMAIL TO: Maria Karafilidis, Manager, Public Affairs, ...

AGENDA:

9:30 a.m. Registration Begins

10:00 a.m. Event Starts and Opening Remarks from Elechia Barry-Sproule, TRREB President

10:05 a.m. Presentation from John DiMichele, TRREB CEO

10:30 a.m. Outlook and Consumer Intentions Presentation from Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Sean Simpson, Ipsos Senior Vice President

11:10 a.m. Panel Discussion

11:35 a.m. Closing Remarks

11:45 a.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins with John DiMichele, TRREB CEO, Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Sean Simpson, Ipsos Senior Vice President (Front Entrance)

THIS IS A CLOSED EVENT AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:
 Maria Karafilidis, Manager, Public Affairs ... 416-443-8139

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with over 73,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.


MENAFN31012025004107003653ID1109153838


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search