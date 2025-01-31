TRREB Media Advisory: Market Outlook And Year In Review Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- media are invited to attend TRREB's highly anticipated 2025 market Outlook and Year in Review event on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.
Listen as industry experts share their insights on TRREB's housing outlook, including average prices and sales trends. Plus, discover the latest polling data on buying and selling intentions, new research on traffic congestion and the profound societal and economic impact on the Greater Toronto Area-along with much more.
WHAT: TRREB's Market Outlook and Year in Review Event
WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map )
RSVP VIA EMAIL TO: Maria Karafilidis, Manager, Public Affairs, ...
AGENDA:
9:30 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts and Opening Remarks from Elechia Barry-Sproule, TRREB President
10:05 a.m. Presentation from John DiMichele, TRREB CEO
10:30 a.m. Outlook and Consumer Intentions Presentation from Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Sean Simpson, Ipsos Senior Vice President
11:10 a.m. Panel Discussion
11:35 a.m. Closing Remarks
11:45 a.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins with John DiMichele, TRREB CEO, Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst and Sean Simpson, Ipsos Senior Vice President (Front Entrance)
THIS IS A CLOSED EVENT AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with over 73,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.
