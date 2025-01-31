Scottsmiracle-Gro: Helping Kids Play Outside Through Every Kid Sports

(MENAFN- 3BL) If you're in an area of the country that's experienced an extra cold winter, you're probably counting down the days until spring. For many kids, the countdown is on for getting back outside to play spring sports. There's nothing like that first practice back on the field with your friends knowing the summer is on its way.

Our Scotts brand has partnered with Every Kid Sports to help more kids enjoy that spring sports feeling and get access to play sports on natural grass. And the clock is ticking down to the launch of the Every Kid Sports 2025 Spring Pass . The Spring Pass will open on February 4th at 10 AM, Pacific time! With the support of partners and donors, the Spring Pass provides income-restricted kids access to sports for the spring season.

In 2024, more than 16,000 kids accessed sports with help from Every Kid Sports. Our associates are hoping to help even more kids play in 2025 and our recent Giving Tuesday campaign raised more than $86,000 for the organization. If you'd like to help kids from income-restricted families access sports, donate here . Check out the included Impact Report.

Thank you, Every Kid Sports, for helping kids play sports and get outside on natural grass fields. Spring and spring sports season can't come soon enough.

Let's GroMoreGood, together.

