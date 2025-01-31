International Paper Joins The Fight For Literacy For The Ninth Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., January 31, 2025 /3BL/ - Memphis-based International Paper has renewed its commitment to boosting childhood reading, joining Champions for Literacy (formerly Coaching for Literacy) as its signature partner for the ninth consecutive year.

“Third grade reading level is a powerful predictor of high school graduation and career-building. Regardless of zip code, if a kid is reading on grade level by the end of third grade, there is an 89% chance they will complete high school and embark on a career. It's hard to find another cause that transcends economics in that manner.” said Jason Baker, Executive Director at Champions for Literacy.“Educators and organizations like ours are working hard to make sure every child flourishes in life through the skill of reading, and partners like International Paper truly help provide the tools needed with their investment. We do it all via the platform of sports, bringing a big platform to a big cause.”

Through its partnership, International Paper is recognized as presenting sponsor of the national program Fight for Literacy Games, through which Champions for Literacy partners with collegiate sports teams to raise awareness and funds for the cause of childhood literacy. Funds raised through the games are granted to local partners to support literacy for students from birth through third grade. In prior years, grants have funded tutoring programs, summer learning camps, and the purchase of age-appropriate reading materials for classrooms and students.

“Literacy is the foundation of all education, and improving it is how we will prepare tomorrow's leaders,” said Dynisha Woods, Manager, Community Engagement, International Paper.“Partnering with Champions for Literacy allows us to impact tens of thousands of students and numerous organizations in communities across the United States. We are committed to this partnership and heartened by the difference we can make in the Fight for Literacy.”

Over the past nine years, through its partnership with Champions for Literacy, International Paper has directly provided grant funding to 40 literacy organizations in more than 20 states. This season Champions for Literacy has 88 collegiate athletic teams committed to hosting a Fight for Literacy Game, their largest number of teams to date.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .

About Champions for Literacy

Founded in 2013 by two high school athletes, Champions for Literacy uses the power of sports to impact childhood reading. CFL has hosted 350+ Fight for Literacy Games with 150+ collegiate athletic teams, generating more than $1.8 million to fund critical reading projects for 95,000 kids. For more information and to learn how you can get involved, visit ChampionsForLit .

