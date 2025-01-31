Combined General Meeting Of January 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France – January 31, 2025 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of Atos SE convened to approve the 2023 statements was held today at the Company's registered office, chaired by Philippe Salle, Chairman of the Board of Directors until today and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer as of February 1, 2025.

Broadcast live on the Atos website, the Annual General Meeting was a key opportunity to inform and exchange views with shareholders, who approved all the resolutions submitted to the vote .

In particular, the Annual General Meeting approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year.

Detailed voting results and a replay of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Atos website (under Investors – Annual General Meeting).

Changes to the Board of Directors composition

The Annual General Meeting approved all the ratifications of appointments submitted to it. In particular, the ratification of Philippe Salle's appointment was approved by 94.18% of the votes cast.

The shareholders approved the renewal of Sujatha Chandrasekaran's term of office as Director, and the appointments of Joanna Dziubak and Hildegard Müller as new Directors.

At the close of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors noted the end of Mandy Metten's term of office as the second Director representing employees, with the Board reduced to eight members (excluding the Director representing employees), and the expiry of the terms of office of Alain Crozier, Katrina Hopkins, Monika Maurer and Astrid Stange.

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mandy Metten as a censor to the Board of Directors, with effect from today, subject to ratification by the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board again noted the resignation of Jean Pierre Mustier from his duties as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company with effect from today. The Board also reiterated its unanimous decision of October 14, 2024 to combine the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and to appoint Philippe Salle as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from February 1, 2025. The Board would like to thank Jean Pierre Mustier, who remarkably steered the Group's restructuring, for his unfailing commitment and contribution to the Group's success, as well as for the exemplary transition he implemented with Philippe Salle.

At the close of the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors, the Atos Board of Directors comprised nine Directors , of whom 75% are independent Directors 1 and 62.5% are women 2, and one censor :



Philippe Salle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Collet-Billon*, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Elizabeth Tinkham*, Lead Independent Director

Sujatha Chandrasekaran*

Joanna Dziubak*

Farès Louis, Director representing employees

Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*

Jean-Jacques Morin*

Hildegard Müller Mandy Metten, censor

* Independent Directors

The Board of Directors has also amended its Internal Rules 3, in particular to strengthen the duties and resources of the Lead Independent Director, whose appointment is now mandatory when the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer are combined. The matters reserved to the Board of Directors have also been extended.

Changes to the Board Committees composition

Taking into account its renewed composition, the Board has restructured its committees, as of today, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee:



Audit Committee: Jean-Jacques Morin* (Chair); Laurent Collet-Billon*; Joanna Dziubak*; Sujatha Chandrasekaran*



Nomination and Governance Committee: Elizabeth Tinkham* (Chair); Sujatha Chandrasekaran*; Farès Louis; Joanna Dziubak*



Remuneration Committee: Laurent Collet-Billon* (Chair); Farès Louis; Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*; Hildegard Müller

CSR Committee: Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles* (Chair); Hildegard Müller; Farès Louis



* Independent Directors

Philippe Salle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atos SE , said:“I am delighted by the confidence expressed by our shareholders. With a more compact and strengthened Board of Directors, we are fully mobilized and focused on deploying the Group's new strategy. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank the Directors whose terms of office have ended for their commitment and contribution to Atos during this critical period.”

1 In accordance with article 10.3 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the Director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the percentage of independent members.

2 In accordance with the law, the Director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the parity ratio on the Board of Directors.

3 Available on the Atos website, under Investors - Corporate Governance.

