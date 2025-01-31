Skyvia's 2024 In Milestones: 30 Billion Records Processed Monthly, Over 200 Connectors, And 380+ Global Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skyvia , the most comprehensive data integration platform, has wrapped up 2024 results with several key milestones, strengthening its position as a trusted leader in the Data Integration industry.

Skyvia's Key Achievements in 2024:

. 30 Billion Records Processed Per Month: Skyvia continues to handle massive data volumes smoothly, enabling businesses to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions.

. 200+ Pre-Made Connectors: Expanding its library of connectors, Skyvia now supports seamless integration across an even broader range of cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses.

. 2,000+ Loyal Customers and Thousands of Freemium Users: Trusted by organizations across industries, Skyvia empowers businesses of all sizes with its accessible and efficient solutions.

. 380+ Global Partners: Collaboration with partners worldwide highlights Skyvia's commitment to delivering value and innovation to its customers.

. 10-Year Anniversary: In 2024, Skyvia marked a decade of contributing to the Data Integration industry.

Recognition and Awards

With a focus on cost efficiency, ease of use, and flexibility, Skyvia's suite of integration, backup, and automation tools has received numerous industry recognitions:

. Top Data Integration Tool on TrustRadius

. Top Rated ETL Tool on G2 and TrustRadius

. Rated 4.8/5 on G2 and Capterra and 9.8/10 on TrustRadius

Moving forward, Skyvia continues its mission to democratize the Data Integration market and create user-friendly solutions that work for both business users and IT specialists.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.

Benefits of Using Skyvia:

. Cost efficiency: With affordable, flexible pricing plans for each product, Skyvia suites for businesses of any size.

. Ease of Use: Based on extensive customer feedback, ease of use is Skyvia's strongest quality.

. Flexibility: Skyvia provides adaptable, no-code integration tools for both basic and advanced business scenarios

. Trust: Skyvia is trusted by thousands of data-driven organizations around the globe.

With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

. ETL, ELT, and Reverse-ETL

. Workflow Automation

. SaaS Backup & Restore

. Real-Time Connectivity

. Online SQL Query Builder

For more information, visit Skyvia's website .

Natalia Polomkina, PR Manager

Skyvia

...

