Equature Awards Grant To Schools For AI-Driven Weapons Detection

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, a leader in public safety technology, has awarded a grant to several to implement its advanced Aware for weapons detection. This initiative enhances security by providing real-time threat detection, ensuring a safer environment. The grant recipients include:



Comstock Public Schools, Kalamazoo, MI



Malley Valley School, Vermontville, MI



Haley Public Schools, Hadley, MA

Cambridge Central School District, Cambridge, NY

Advanced AI for Safer Schools: Equature's Aware platform uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons in real time, instantly notifying school security, administrators, and first responders. By integrating with existing IP cameras, Aware enhances situational awareness without requiring costly infrastructure changes.

Key Benefits of Aware Weapons Detection:



Real-Time Alerts: AI-powered detection allows immediate response to potential threats.



Seamless Integration: Works with existing security systems, minimizing disruptions.



High Accuracy: Reduces false positives through deep learning and pattern recognition.



Privacy Focused: Ensures compliance with privacy laws by detecting only weapons.



Scalable Solution: Adaptable to schools of all sizes and security needs.

Faster Response Times: Enhances coordination between security teams and first responders.

"At Equature, our goal is to provide schools with technology that prioritizes safety while maintaining an effective learning environment," said Chris Quayle, Vice President of Business Development at Equature. "By awarding this grant, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting students, faculty, and staff."

Equature's Aware platform is leading the way in proactive school security, using AI to detect threats and ensure rapid response. For more information, visit .

About Equature Equature provides real-time public safety technology, enhancing emergency response, security, and situational awareness. Trusted by schools, law enforcement, and emergency responders, Equature continues to innovate in public safety technology.

Media Contact: Tiffany Chan

Equature

Phone: 866-377-2677

Email: [email protected]

