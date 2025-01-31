Essilorluxottica: Full-Year 2024 Results Conference Call Invitation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full-Year 2024 Results
conference Call Invitation
Mr FRANCESCO MILLERI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Mr PAUL DU SAILLANT, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,
Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief financial Officer, and
Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Full-Year 2024 Results Conference Call on:
Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 6:30 pm CET
Dial-in telephone access:
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):
If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ... , providing your name and surname and the name of your company.
Live webcast:
You can watch the presentation at the following link:
The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CET on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on .
