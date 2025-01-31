Amorim Hails Garnacho’S Change In Attitude, Says Argentine Forward Is Continuously Improving

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Jan 31 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reiterated Alejandro Garnacho's importance to his side and says the young forward is“improving a lot”. The 20-year-old impressed as a half-time introduction in Thursday's win at FCSB and played his part as United scored two second-half goals in Romania to advance to the Europa League last 16, notably assisting Kobbie Mainoo's strike that completed the scoring at 2-0.

“I think he's not improving under me [because of me]. He changed right away from that game [against] City [when he was not in the squad]. The way he understands things and understands that I just want to help him, I just want to win games. He changed everything, the approach when I talk with him, the way he recovers. He understands sometimes that I'm a different coach, that I'm demanding in my way, sometimes it's hard the first impact.

“It's a different kind of coach and he understands that it's never in a bad way, it's always for him, but I'm a different person. I think all the merit is from Garnacho and he is improving, and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho. Today, he understood the position. The moments of playing inside, outside, the connection with Dalot, I think he's improving a lot,” said Amorim in a press conference.

Although Amorim's comments were based solely on Garnacho questions are being asked if the Portuguese head coach was indirectly talking about Marcus Rashford and his continuous exclusion from the Red Devils' squad since both forwards were dropped for the game against City but only Garnacho has found his way back onto the pitch despite rumours suggesting the club was looking to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

The Englishman on the other hand has not featured for the side since December 1 when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim's first league win at the club. Rashford has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career but amidst rumours of a falling out with the new head coach stated that he felt it was time for a 'new challenge'. Recent reports suggest the two are not on talking terms at the moment.