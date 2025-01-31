The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Rings Nasdaq Bell To Mark 75 Years Of Progress And Announce Its Bold Goal For The Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This bold goal, supported by a new organizational strategy, builds on decades of LLS work that is already contributing to longer and better lives for patients with every type of blood cancer all over the world. Gaining one million years of life means more birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays and memories shared with family and friends.

The moment was marked by the ceremonial ringing of the opening bell as a lead-up to World Cancer Day on Feb. 4. Thanks to a gift from The Orokawa Foundation, all donations to LLS on Feb. 4 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000 to mark the culmination of LLS's 75-year milestone.

"Every day, blood cancer patients ring the bell marking milestones in their treatment. Thanks to scientific innovation, patient support and advocacy fueled by LLS over 75 years, today we ring the bell for all blood cancer patients – as we announce our bold goal for the future," said E. Anders Kolb, M.D., president and CEO of LLS.

"Our bold goal represents the additional years of life we can gain through continued innovation and collaboration. We're endeavoring beyond today's achievements to accelerate the pace of discovery and access to care to add one million more years of life on top of our current trajectory," he said.

As the world's leading organization dedicated to ending blood cancer, LLS has already made tremendous strides over the past several decades. LLS has invested more than $1.8 billion in blood cancer research, resulting in treatments that have turned once-fatal blood cancers into manageable chronic conditions and, in many cases, provided cures. LLS takes a comprehensive approach that also includes patient education, support and advocacy, which has helped drive significant progress for blood cancer patients and their families.

But there's still more work to be done. LLS's strategy focuses on accelerating cures and treatments, improving healthcare delivery and supporting and empowering every patient in every community.

"If everyone had timely and equitable access to the best treatments available right now, patients would gain even more years of life," said Gwen Nichols, M.D., chief medical officer of LLS. "This is why LLS works so hard to give patients and families the financial, educational and emotional support they need to advocate for their best care. We are also a leader in health services research, generating evidence that can be used to improve healthcare practice and policy so more people can benefit from the breakthrough treatments we've funded."

"To achieve our bold goal, we need the support of everyone," said Kolb. "Our work isn't possible without the collaboration of the scientific community, healthcare professionals, policymakers and the generosity of our donors, volunteers and supporters. Together, we can push forward innovations that ultimately save and improve lives."

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit . Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Mon through Fri, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls/lls-newsnetwork . Follow us on Facebook , X, Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok .

