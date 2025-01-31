(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Food & Drink Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Food & Drink Directory covers thousands of Asian and Australasian companies active in the manufacture and distribution of foods and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

This comprehensive Directory covers the leading food and drinks companies throughout this region - plus the names of senior food and drink executives.

Entries typically provide company name; address; telephone, telex, and fax numbers; names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; subsidiaries and associates; company information; and more.

The Directory includes a comprehensive index and an index listing company names alphabetically by country and will be useful in businesses that deal specifically with companies in the Food and Drink industries.

Features of each company profile: company name; address; telephone and fax numbers; email and web addresses; named directors and senior executives; description of business activities; brand names and trademarks; subsidiaries and associates; the number of employees; date of establishment.

This Directory will enable you to:



Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customer

Discover who your competitors are . Make vital contacts

Save the time, money, and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel

Benefit also from being able to:



Target new leads and watch them quickly turn into sales

Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate demographic profile of your customers and prospects

Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company

The Asia Pacific Food & Drink Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to Asia Pacific food and drinks companies.

Whether you are buying or selling, this new Directory will make an excellent worthwhile investment. Invest in a copy today!

Countries Profiled:



Australia

Bangladesh

Brunei

China

India

Indonesia

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Zealand

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand Vietnam

