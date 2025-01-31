(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Food & Drink Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Food & Drink Directory covers thousands of Asian and Australasian companies active in the manufacture and distribution of foods and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
This comprehensive Directory covers the leading food and drinks companies throughout this region - plus the names of senior food and drink industry executives.
Entries typically provide company name; address; telephone, telex, and fax numbers; names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; subsidiaries and associates; company information; and more.
The Directory includes a comprehensive index and an index listing company names alphabetically by country and will be useful in businesses that deal specifically with companies in the Food and Drink industries.
Features of each company profile: company name; address; telephone and fax numbers; email and web addresses; named directors and senior executives; description of business activities; brand names and trademarks; subsidiaries and associates; the number of employees; date of establishment.
This Directory will enable you to:
Profile a market Build new business prospects Generate new customer Discover who your competitors are . Make vital contacts Save the time, money, and effort of doing your own research Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers Source up-to-date company information Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel
Benefit also from being able to:
Target new leads and watch them quickly turn into sales Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate demographic profile of your customers and prospects Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company
The Asia Pacific Food & Drink Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to Asia Pacific food and drinks companies.
Whether you are buying or selling, this new Directory will make an excellent worthwhile investment. Invest in a copy today!
Countries Profiled:
Australia Bangladesh Brunei China India Indonesia Laos Malaysia Mongolia Myanmar Nepal New Zealand Pakistan Papua New Guinea Philippines Singapore South Korea Sri Lanka Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
