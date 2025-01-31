ESET Triumphs As AV-Comparatives' 2024 Product Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that ESET HOME Security Essential has been named AV-Comparatives' Product of the Year for 2024. This prestigious award recognizes ESET HOME Security Essential for Windows for its outstanding performance and reliability in protecting consumers against a wide range of threats.

In 2024, AV-Comparatives subjected 16 consumer security products for Windows to rigorous testing, evaluating their ability to protect against real-world Internet threats, identify recent malicious programs, defend against advanced targeted attacks, and provide protection without slowing down the PC. ESET HOME Security Essential emerged as the top performer, receiving the highest Advanced+ Award in all seven tests conducted throughout the year.

As stated in the AV-Comparatives' Summary Report 2024, "Reviewers were impressed by the clean, intuitive user interface designed for non-expert users, as well as the extensive customization and scan options available for power users."

Although the majority of vendors make auto-renewal mandatory, the report points out that, most commendably, ESET is among those vendors who do not impose auto-renewal on users. The report further highlights ESET HOME Security Essential as a well-designed and easy-to-use security product that provides safe default settings and essential features easily accessible to all users.

Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives, commented on ESET's recognition: "ESET's performance throughout our 2024 tests has been consistently strong, earning high ratings across multiple categories. The awards reflect the product's reliability in malware protection, usability, and system performance. ESET HOME Security Essential demonstrated a well-balanced approach, providing effective security without imposing a significant burden on the system, which many users will appreciate."

"We are honored to be recognized as AV-Comparatives' Product of the Year for 2024. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing high-performance, technologically advanced security solutions that protect digital lives of our customers without compromising their device performance. We will continue to innovate and enhance our products to address real-life cybersecurity and privacy needs of our users, so they can enjoy the full potential of themselves and their technology in a secure digital world," said Viktória Ivanová, Vice President of Consumer and IoT Segment at ESET.

ESET HOME Security for Windows is designed to offer high-performance protection with low system impact, utilizing multilayered technologies that go beyond basic antivirus capabilities.

