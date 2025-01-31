Eltropy To Feature AI-Powered Unified Conversations Platform At Governmental Affairs Conference 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered digital conversations for community financial institutions (CFIs), will present its latest innovations at America's Credit Unions' annual Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC), March 2-6, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.Under the theme "Together We Move – Moving with purpose. Moving with passion. Moving with strength," GAC 2025 unites credit union professionals to influence policy and improve financial well-being across the nation. The event features notable speakers including Morgan Stanley Senior Client Advisor Carla Harris, legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, and restaurateur Will Guidara."The spirit of this year's GAC theme perfectly aligns with our mission," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "When credit unions move together with purpose, they create meaningful change. Our role is to ensure that every American can access financial services anytime and anywhere, breaking down barriers and helping credit unions fulfill their mission of financial inclusion for all communities."Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing at Eltropy, highlighted how the company's solutions support credit union advocacy: "At GAC 2025, the largest gathering of credit union leaders, Eltropy is proud to support credit unions with technology that helps them serve more members effectively. We're seeing credit unions use our platform to connect with members and enable financial access. We hope to leverage the GAC platform to advance the use of technology to empower America's communities.”The company will showcase new features designed specifically for credit unions' unique needs."Our latest conversations platform updates reflect direct feedback from our credit union partners," said Prasad Shroti, Head of Product at Eltropy. "We've strengthened our AI capabilities and added new voice and telephony features, branch solutions, payments and collections tools to help credit unions connect with their members in more meaningful and efficient ways and focus on member needs with a human touch."Following its recent acquisition of Lexop, a leader in digital collections solutions, Eltropy has expanded its platform capabilities to include enhanced collections features, helping credit unions better support members through financial challenges while maintaining empathetic communication.Eltropy's Unified Conversations Platform now serves over 650 community financial institutions, facilitating millions of member interactions daily through text, video, secure chat, co-browsing, and AI-assisted communication tools.Visit Team Eltropy at booth #439 in the industry's largest exhibit hall to learn about practical applications of AI in credit union operations, including our signature Bollywood Night celebration. For more information about Eltropy's presence at GAC 2025, visit: .For more information about GAC 2025, visit:About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution –– all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice –– all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.About Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC)The Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) is America's Credit Unions' largest advocacy event, bringing together credit union leaders, professionals, and industry experts annually in Washington, D.C. The event empowers credit union advocates to connect with lawmakers, influence policy, and drive positive change while highlighting the meaningful work credit unions do to improve the financial well-being of members and communities.

