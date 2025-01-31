Toronto Nephrologist Presented With J. Michael Lazarus Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jeffrey Perl, MD to be honored at National Kidney Foundation 2025 Spring Clinical Meetings for dedication to kidney health

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) has awarded Dr. Jeffrey Perl, staff nephrologist at St. Michael's Hospital, Unity in Toronto and an Associate Professor of at the University of Toronto, with the J. Michael Lazarus Distinguished Award.

Each year the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) considers the work of hundreds of specialists in the field of nephrology and selects among them those who most exemplify the relentless efforts of NKF to enhance the lives of patients through action, education, and accelerating change.

This lectureship honors Dr. J. Michael Lazarus for his major contributions to the clinical science and care of dialysis patients, and to recognize individuals whose research has yielded novel insights related to renal replacement therapy. Don't miss Dr. Perl's J. Michael Lazarus Distinguished Lecture titled Finding Our Way "Home" on Friday, April 11, 8:45 AM – 9:45 AM ET during the meeting.

Dr. Perl's primary research interests, clinical practice, and teaching focus on enhancing universal access to and improving clinical outcomes in home dialysis. He serves as the editor-in-chief of Peritoneal Dialysis International and recently co-chaired the KDIGO Home Dialysis Controversies Conference. He has delivered numerous invited lectures and authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and book chapters.

"I am profoundly honored to receive this award, especially given my deep respect for its namesake and the many distinguished individuals who have been honored before me. I accept this recognition not only on my own behalf but also in gratitude to the patients who have inspired me and the remarkable kidney care community with whom I have had the privilege to work. The mentorship, guidance, friendship, and collaboration I have received from so many have been invaluable. Together, we share a passion for enhancing universal access to home dialysis and improving outcomes for those who depend on it. This award is a testament to our collective commitment to these crucial goals.

As the principal investigator for the International Peritoneal Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study (PDOPPS), Dr. Perl also co-led the Optimizing the Prevention of Peritoneal Dialysis-Associated Peritonitis in the United States (OPPUS) study. He is a faculty member at Home Dialysis University and co-supervises the Home Dialysis Fellowship at St. Michael's Hospital. Additionally, he co-chairs the American Society of Nephrology's home dialysis steering committee and previously chaired the ASN COVID-19 response team's home dialysis subcommittee. Dr. Perl has contributed much to the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings, previously serving on the SCM program committee and as a faculty member.

"Dr. Perl's research and clinical practice have had a direct impact on enhancing universal access to and improving clinical outcomes in home dialysis," said Dr. Kirk Campbell, President of the National Kidney Foundation. "His work has enhanced care delivery for patients with kidney disease. It is an honor to present Jeffrey Perl, MD, SM, FRCP this lectureship in Dr. Lazarus' name."

He received his medical degree, completed his residency and his fellowship training at the University of Toronto, Canada. He has received the Mid-Career Leadership Award from the American Society of Nephrology and the John Maher Young Investigator Award from the International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis, along with several teaching and mentorship awards at both the University of Toronto and St. Michael's Hospital.

"The National Kidney Foundation has played a pivotal role in mobilizing, educating, and advocating for the kidney care community," said Dr. Perl. "Its efforts ensure that everyone has access to a full range of therapies and work tirelessly to enhance outcomes for all those affected by kidney disease. I am proud to have played a very small role in helping the NKF in these efforts."

NKF will honor all award winners at the NKF 2025 Spring Clinical Meetings , which will be held in Boston April 9-13.

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For more than 30 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary and interprofessional healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings will be held April 9-13 in Boston.

Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)-and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease. Visit to learn more and join our community today.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED