Announcement From Eimskip's Nomination Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nomination Committee is a sub-committee of the Board of Directors which shall assist the Board with the process of Board succession planning, identification and nomination of Board candidates, alternate Board candidates as well as members of the Board's committees.

Eimskip's Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 March 2025 and the Nomination Committee is now open for nominations.

Declaration of candidacy shall be submitted to the committee on a special form that can be accessed at the Company's Investor website under AGM documents , and shall be returned to the email ...

Deadline for declaring candidacy to the Nomination Committee passes at 12:00 (GMT) on Friday 14 February 2025. The committee reserves the right to discuss candidacies that are received later.

All current members of the Board of Directors intend to declare their candidacy to the Board at the Annual General Meeting. The meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors, the other alternate member resigned last year and there is currently only one alternate member.

The committee's proposal of nomination of Board candidates will be published two weeks before the Annual General Meeting, along with the proposals of the Board, on 13 March 2025.

General deadline for declaring candidacy to the Board of Directors passes 10 days before the Annual General Meeting, or at 15:00 (GMT) on 17 March 2025. The activities of the Nomination Committee do not limit candidates' rights to declare their candidacy to the Board of Directors until that point in time.

Shareholders who wish to meet the Nomination Committee prior to the 2025 AGM are advised to contact the committee soonest via the committee's email.