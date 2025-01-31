(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIJA, Malta, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale , the inaugural IDO launchpad on the Ledger, is set to transform the landscape by facilitating the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Blocscale fundraising aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional businesses, unlocking trillions in Idle liquidity and driving global adoption.







What is Real-World Asset Tokenization

Tokenization involves converting ownership rights of assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, enhancing liquidity, transparency, and accessibility. A recent report by Standard Chartered projects that the market for tokenized RWAs could reach a $30-trillion valuation by 2030 (source ).

This surge is attributed to the growing recognition of blockchain's potential to streamline asset management and investment processes.

BlocScale's Role in Bridging Blockchain and Real-World Businesses

BlocScale launchpad is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for businesses to tokenize assets such as real estate, equities, and revenue shares. By leveraging the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees of the XRP Ledger, BlocScale provides an ideal environment for asset tokenization. (Source )

Key Offerings of BlocScale:

Fractional Ownership: Enables investors to own fractions of high-value assets, lowering entry barriers and democratizing investment opportunities.

Decentralized Fundraising: Allows businesses to raise capital through decentralized means, reducing reliance on traditional financial intermediaries.

Transparent Transactions: Utilizes blockchain technology to ensure all transactions are immutable and transparent, fostering trust among investors.

Driving Global Adoption

BlocScale's innovative approach is set to attract a diverse range of projects and investors to the XRP ecosystem. By facilitating the tokenization of RWAs, BlocScale not only enhances liquidity but also broadens the scope of assets available for investment, thereby driving global adoption of blockchain technology.

$BLOC Token Private Sale Now Live

To support it's decentralized fund-raising mission, BlocScale has launched the $BLOC Token Private Sale , offering early investors a stake in the platform's growth. The $BLOC token serves as both a utility and governance token within the BlocScale ecosystem, providing holders with voting rights on key platform decisions and access to exclusive features.

$BLOC Private Sale Details:

Start Date: January 8, 2025

End Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

About BlocScale Launchpad

BlocScale is dedicated to revolutionizing the tokenization of real-world assets by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform built on the XRP Ledger. By addressing existing challenges in asset tokenization, BlocScale aims to democratize access to investment opportunities and drive the growth of decentralized finance.

